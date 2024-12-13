BOWDOIN – Stanley David Burnham, 59, passed away on Nov. 28, 2024, with his devoted wife, Melodie, by his side. Together for 43 years, they shared a bond that was as enduring as it was loving. Stanley lived his life with the intensity of a race – full of passion and speed- endless love for his family and friends – his spirit will continue to race in our hearts forever.A celebration of his life will be held on Jan. 4, 2025, at 1:30 p.m., at The Barn at Hatch Point. 1411 River Road in Bowdoinham. Full obituary can be found at https://www.kincer.com. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, Maine 04357

