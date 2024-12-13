Kendall Therrien led Kennebunk with 13, Cenzie Cunningham added 10, and the Rams earned their first win of the season Thursday night with a 44-43 girls’ basketball victory over visiting Wells.

Megyn Mertens led Wells (1-1) with 12 points.

Kennebunk is 1-2.

SANFORD 61, YORK 41: Ava Hudson scored 18 points, Mollie Puffer finished with 15, and the Spartans (2-1) handled the Wildcats (1-1) in Sanford.

Paige Sevigny added 12 points for Sanford, which led 32-13 at halftime.

Piper Catanese tallied 14 points and Sophie Coite had 10 for York.

YARMOUTH 37, CAPE ELIZABETH 14: The Clippers (1-1) closed with a 20-4 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Capers (0-2) in Cape Elizabeth.

Rory Tompkins led Yarmouth with 15 points.

Cape’s Lila Rosu-Myles scored eight points.

LAKE REGION 41, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 29: The Lakers (2-0) opened a 26-14 halftime lead on their way to a win over the Falcons (2-1) in Rumford.

Lake Region’s Bella Smith led all scorers with 12 points. Sam Jones and Helena Sheldrick contributed nine apiece.

Alyvia Theriault was Mountain Valley’s top scorer with 11 points.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

YORK 68, POLAND 39: Reece MacDonald scored eight of his 20 points during an 18-2 run in the first quarter as the Wildcats (3-0) rolled past the Knights (1-2) in York.

MacDonald finished with six 3-pointers. York attempted only three free throws, going 0 for 3 from the line.

Nick Jamo led Poland with 12 points. Damon Martin scored 11.

KENNEBUNK 72, WELLS 37: Theo Pow scored 22 points to lead the Rams (3-0) over the Warriors (1-1) in Kennebunk.

Cole Perkins added nine points, Cooper Thompson had eight and Max Andrews, Blake Dallara and Noah Tarring each scored seven.

Jeremy Therrien led Wells with 13 points, followed by Tanner Fifield with 10 and Nolan Brown with eight.

GREELY 56, GORHAM 53: Ethan Michaud scored 22 points, Kade Ippolito added 17, and the Rangers (2-0) held off the Rams (0-2) in Gorham.

Griffin Gammon and Atticus Whitten each scored 15 points for Gorham.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

CHEVERUS/YARMOUTH 6, GREELY 1: Cheverus/Yarmouth (2-0) scored four power-play goals – two by Colby Carnes – on its way to a win over the Rangers (0-2) at Family Ice Center in Falmouth.

Cooper Jacobs, Hakon Yeo, Griffin Zinman and Harper Ericson also scored for the visitors.

Jack Noone spoiled John Wallace’s shutout bid with a third-period goal.

