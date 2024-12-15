HARPSWELL – It is with profound sadness that the family of Jerry Tudan announce his passing on Nov. 30, 2024, at the age of 75, following a lengthy and difficult period of declining health. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his family and his friends.

Jerry was born in Hartford, Conn. on June 4, 1949, to Lillian and Victor Tudan. After attending Windsor Schools Jerry moved around the country from Connecticut to Boston and Arizona before finally settling in Maine. He had a unique ability to always find a way to make a living. After working at Bath Iron Works as a tradesman he started a very successful energy consulting business, Peregrine Technologies Inc., which he ran for 25 years until his retirement.

Jerry was very outgoing and loved meeting and talking with people. He was known for his kindness, his humor and his generosity. He was an avid reader and history buff and he loved motoring around Casco Bay in his boat, the “Sandpiper”. He enjoyed his gardens and growing hybrid roses and daylilies, and he never missed an opportunity to walk the beaches of Maine with his wife and dogs.

Jerry will be lovingly remembered by his wife and partner of 39 years Lesley; daughter, Grace who he loved dearly; siblings Jonathan and his wife Mary, Christine, Linda, MaryEllen; his cousins; numerous nieces and nephews; and his two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Teddy and Annie.

Jerry was predeceased by an infant son, Jason; his parents Lillian and Victor Tudan; and sister, Patty Ann.

At Jerry’s request there will be no formal services. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers.

donations can be made in Jerry’s memory to:

Bath-Brunswick

Respite Care

P.O. Box 668

Bath, ME 04530

Respite Care is a nonprofit senior day program providing much needed respite and support to caregivers

