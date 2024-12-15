SCARBOROUGH – Peter Frederick Misenor, 83, of Portland, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough on Dec. 12, 2024, his 83rd birthday.

Peter was born to Louis Robert Misenor and Edna Marguerite Pillsbury on Dec. 12, 1941 in Portland. Peter grew up in Portland and Falmouth, and attended local schools and graduated from Falmouth High School in 1960.

After high school, Peter joined the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and served as a Gunner’s Mate (torpedo) Petty Officer 2nd Class on the U.S.S. Constellation, a Kitty Hawk-class aircraft carrier that fought in the Bay of Tonkin conducting air strikes and torpedo attacks in support of American ground troops.

When Peter came home, he worked as a manager for Deering Ice Cream for several years, and later as a van driver for Regional Transportation Program (RTP) for many years until his retirement.

Peter loved watching his local sports teams: The Red Boston Sox, Boston Celtics, New England Patriots and the Sea Dogs. He also loved hiking, visiting waterfalls, and taking foliage trips with his son, daughter-in-law, and his beloved granddaughter. Their biggest family trip completed two of Peter’s bucket list items, visiting the Cooperstown Baseball Hall of Fame and Niagara Falls, where Peter took an amazing picture of a full rainbow over the falls.

Peter was an avid reader and loved puzzles of all kinds. He read all the local newspapers, and he would always finish every crossword and puzzle available. Nearly every Sunday would consist of a cookout or dinner with his family, closing the night by playing board games. He enjoyed himself most when playing games such as “Up-Words”, “Wheel of Fortune”, and “Parcheesi”.

Peter was predeceased by his parents; several aunts and uncles; and three of his siblings, Doris, Joy, and Ruth. He was also predeceased by his only child and son, Brett Louis Misenor who died in 2020.

He is survived by his granddaughter, Sara McInnis-Misenor and her mother Kathryn of Saco; and three siblings, his brother Frank Fagone Jr. (and his partner Judie) of South Portland, and sisters June Roullard (and her partner Joseph) of Farmington, and Rosemarie Fitch (and her husband James) of New Gloucester; and many dear cousins; nieces, and nephews.

The family would like to thank the amazing staff at the Maine Veterans Home and Compassus Hospice for their care and support of Peter, and his dear friend, James Thibodeau for his kindness and help whenever it was needed.

Visitation will be on Dec. 18 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home at 365 Main St. in Saco. A private family burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. Anyone wishing to express condolences to the family can visit their website at https://www.dcpate.com.

In lieu of flowers, Peter requested that donations be made in his memory to

“House in the Woods”,

a Veterans Organization, whose mission is to create a therapeutic, recreational, and educational retreat for our nation’s U.S. armed forces and their families, using outdoor wilderness activities in Maine and natural habitats to help participants share common challenges related to their service and sacrifice in protecting our nation’s freedom and democratic ideals.

Send donations directly to:

ATTN: Paul House

217 Skunk Hill Rd.

Lee ME 04455

or visit their website at

http://www.houseinthewoods.org

