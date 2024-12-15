YARMOUTH – Kenna L. Small, 80, of Yarmouth, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 13, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on April 26, 1944, she was the daughter of Charles Cleaves and Margaret H. Chamberland Cleaves.

Kenna dedicated much of her life to caring for others. She worked as a registered nurse at Maine Medical Center in the operating room for 40 years. After retiring, she continued her commitment to service by volunteering at the hospital, a testament to her compassionate spirit. Kenna was also a devoted animal lover, often rescuing pets, and had a special affinity for horses.

She was an active member of the Casco Bay Newcomers and the American Legion Post in Yarmouth. A proud Navy nurse during the Vietnam War, Kenna served at Camp Pendleton in California, where she cared for soldiers with grace and dedication.

Kenna is survived by her son, Michael, and his wife, Debra; as well as her grandchildren, Danny Blake, Desirae Stover, Rachel Haskell, and Evan Small. She also leaves behind five great-grandchildren, who were a great source of joy to her.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Harold Small; her parents; and her brother, Charlie Cleaves.

Kenna and Harold were married on Oct. 20, 1967.

Kenna had a deep love for the outdoors, spending countless hours working on her property. She also enjoyed attending local bean suppers, where she cherished the opportunity to connect with friends and neighbors. Her warmth, kindness, and sense of humor will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth.

Kenna’s family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all who have supported them during this time of loss.

You may offer your condolences or share your memories of Kenna at http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com

