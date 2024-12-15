WEST BOYLSTON, Mass. – Thomas E. Dunn, 84, of West Boylston, Mass., died Nov. 28, 2024 surrounded by his loving family.
Thomas leaves his wife of 61 years, Barbara A. (Foley) Dunn. In addition to five children, Tom leaves four brothers, James, William, Joseph and Richard Dunn.
Tom was born in Portland, son of Charles L. and Ruth Marie (Snow) Dunn. He was a graduate of Portland High School and St. Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt.
For a full obituary please visit: https://www.athymemorial.com/obituary/Thomas-Dunn
