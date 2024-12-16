Billy is a lovable, 6-year-old goofball who is ready to steal your heart! This charming pup is currently available for foster-to-adopt while he receives some medical treatment for his skin and eyes. With a playful spirit and a wagging tail, Billy is always up for a good time.
Billy is food motivated, which makes him eager to learn and bond with you. He will thrive in a patient and understanding home where he can take his time to adjust to his new environment. An experienced adopter who can offer gentle guidance and a little extra TLC will help him shine!
For more information and to meet Billy, contact Midcoast Humane.
