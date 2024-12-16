Windham police arrested a man after he led officers on a chase through town and attempted to ditch his car in the woods Sunday night, officials said.

An officer spotted the car driving erratically on Route 302 toward Portland and attempted to stop the car, but the driver refused to pull over, Windham police Chief Kevin Schofield said.

That triggered a chase that looped through a handful of Windham streets before the driver went off the road near the intersection of Windham Center and River roads, Schofield said.

“It appears by watching video the suspect deliberately drove over the curb and down into the woods,” Schofield said on a Monday afternoon phone call.

Though there were no injuries during the chase, the driver caused minor damage to a parked Windham police cruiser, Schofield said.

Police charged the 19-year-old man from Poland with “a litany of offenses,” including driving under the influence, driving without a license and eluding a police officer, Schofield said.

Two 16-year-old boys were also riding in the car, but they were not arrested, he said.

