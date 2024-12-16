‘The Snow Queen’

7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, noon and 5 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23 , noon Tuesday, Dec. 24. Portland Stage, 25 Forest Ave., Portland, $35 to $65. portlandstage.org

There are a few more days left to see “The Snow Queen,” so make some holiday magic happen by grabbing tickets. With a stunning set and wonderful story about friendship and bravery, with plenty of magic mixed in, “The Snow Queen” is a timeless tale that audience members of any age will love. The story of besties Kai and Gerda is the cornerstone of “The Snow Queen,” and you’ll find out what happens when Kai falls under the enchantment of the title character.

Disney On Ice: ‘Into the Magic’

7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, noon and 4 p.m. Sunday. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $19 to $134. crossarenaportland.com

If your holiday plans for the kids in your life are on thin ice, there’s an easy way to save the day. Grab tickets to one of seven Disney on Ice shows in Portland. This year’s theme is “Into the Magic” and audience members, regardless of age, will be mesmerized by the adventure Belle takes through the Beast’s enchanted castle.

You’ll also witness the bravery of Moana on her quest to save her island. Expect to sing along with Miguel from “Coco,” and feel the love of Anna for her sister Elsa (“Frozen”) on their trek to North Mountain. These are just some of the characters who will be skating their way into cherished childhood memories.

Santa Rave

9 p.m. Friday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $25, 18-plus. statetheatreportland.com

Santa Rave is a massive, holiday-themed party, and a chance to frontload a whole bunch of fun before Christmas. With a spirited DJ, all sorts of lights, and hundreds of your new friends all donning Santa hats, ugly sweaters and other Christmas gear, Santa Rave is a night out that will have you dancing like an electrified sugar plum fairy.

‘The Wizard of Oz’

7 p.m. Saturday. Space, 538 Congress St., Portland, $10. space538.org

“Wicked” might be the hot movie at the moment, but here’s a chance to see 1939’s “The Wizard of Oz” in all its Technicolor glory. The film stars Judy Garland, who delivers a vocal performance for the ages with “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” Space is screening a 16mm print of the movie in partnership with Kinonik, the Portland-based nonprofit with a mission of collecting, preserving and presenting 16mm films. This means the movie will be shown with a projector, on reels of 16mm film, compared to most movies, which are done in digital formats.

Magic 8 Ball Winter Solstice Concert

2 p.m. Sunday. The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland, $22 in advance, $26 at the door. thehillarts.me

Embrace the start of the chilly and dark season in a musical way by heading up Munjoy Hill for a winter solstice performance by local act Magic 8 Ball, the Midcoast trio of Ted DeMille, Chris Dombrowski and Ben Hunsberger. They’ve been a band since 2016 when they formed to play a show of Bob Dylan covers. These days, Magic 8 Ball reconvenes annually for the solstice show. You can expect to hear a night of songs ranging from traditional folk to contemporary Americana, all of which celebrate the winter solstice. This includes a song version of Robert Frost’s poem “Stopping By Woods On A Snowy Evening.”

