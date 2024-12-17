Biddeford residents want a new city manager who is focused on fiscal responsibility and shows competence in the role.

Last week, the Biddeford City Council asked residents where they would like to see the city go next, and what qualities and attributes are necessary in a city manager to make that happen.

“We’d love to have the benefit of the community’s input,” Mayor Martin Grohman said.

During public discussion, residents Kathy Griffin and Richard Rhames both expressed desire for a city manager who values fiscal responsibility.

“I have no problem spending money, but I would like to see accountability in how my taxes are spent,” Griffin said.

Managing projects like Seeds of Hope and other projects responsibility was also important to residents.

“I don’t think the ship has been sailing smoothly,” Rhames said.

Resident Ken Griffin said the next city manager should be competent and focused. He also said he would be interested to know how much responsibility the city manager has.

“This is a very powerful position,” Griffin said. “I know there is oversight from the mayor and the City Council, but it’s not clear what that oversight is.”

Biddeford began their search for a city manager earlier this month. Current City Manager James “Jim” Bennett announced his phased retirement in October.

He will officially step down on April 18, giving the city over six months to find his replacement.

In an interview with the Courier early this month, Mayor Grohman said he is “thankful” for Bennett’s leadership and the role that he played in Biddeford’ success during his tenure.

“Now we’re asking for the community’s help as we select our next city manager,” Grohman said.

Over the next few months, residents will have the opportunity to answer community surveys about what qualities they would like to see in the next city manager. Residents will also be given more opportunities to discuss this topic at City Council meetings.

In addition to seeking resident input through an online survey and during public meetings, Grohman said the city is forming a search committee that will conduct initial interviews and recommend candidates to the full council.

“I am seeking two residents to join this panel,” Grohman told the Courier.

The panel will also include city councilors and city employees.

With the help of a city manager recruiting firm, the city hopes to have well-qualified candidates lined up for interviews, with a selection anticipated at the first or second council meeting in March.

