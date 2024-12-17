Biddeford was recently named one of the best places in the world to visit during December. Among getaway destinations like Belize, Belgium, and Santa Barbara, Biddeford stands out as one of the smallest cities on the list.

When Heart of Biddeford Director Delilah Poupre heard this, she couldn’t help but laugh.

“Biddeford has no intention of competing with Belize and Santa Barbara for tourists,” she told the Courier. “But we’ll take it!”

In its article, Good Housekeeping referenced locations like the Lincoln Hotel and the Palace Diner as places that make Biddeford “feel like a Hallmark movie.”

“Those two places are worth travelling from around the world to experience,” Poupre said.

The city will welcome as many visitors that want to visit downtown, Poupre said. As a homegrown community, the city’s biggest project is making sure that the community is well-connected, that people remember that their downtown is the heart of the city, and that shopping locally makes a big difference to the local economy of their neighbors.

Biddeford Mayor Martin Grohman told the Courier that it is an “honor” to be recognized as one of the best places in the world to visit in December.

“Biddeford’s downtown really shines at Christmas time,” Grohman said. “The holiday spirit here is unmatched.”

Poupre said she saw the city’s holiday spirit come to light this month, when a resident asked about the holiday lights on the driving bridge between Biddeford and Saco.

The resident asked why the lights were not put up this year, saying that they always enjoy seeing them.

“We didn’t do it this year because so many people cut wires or unplugged wires on the sidewalk,” Poupre said.

But over 80 other residents said they, too, would like to see the lights, and in a display of holiday spirit, Heart of Biddeford staff and volunteers and several community members joined together to light up the bridge.

It’s spirit like this that makes Biddeford a desirable place to visit, Poupre said.

“If somebody came to visit Biddeford and they got to meet those folks, who want to celebrate holidays together, I think they would be very lucky,” she said.

Biddeford is also a unique holiday destination for those celebrating Hanukkah. Throughout the holiday, the city holds a menorah lighting each night of Hanukkah. Some people come for this tradition because it is uncommon for a city to do.

“We have a good balance of tradition, holiday spirit, and inclusion,” Poupre said.

While she may have found Biddeford’s inclusion on the Good Housekeeping list humorous at first, Poupre said she believes the exposure will make it so Biddeford lands on more “Visit Maine” lists in the future.

“It’s been growing over the years,” Poupre said. “It has a positive gradual effect.”

