Gray-New Gloucester built a 15-point halftime lead, then held off a comeback bid by Wells to earn its first boys basketball win of the season Tuesday — a 64-53 victory at Wells.

The Warriors closed to within 52-49 early in the fourth, and Colby Mitchell scored nine of his 19 points in the final eight minutes to help Gray-New Gloucester (1-3) stay in front.

John Patenaude led the Patriots with 20 points.

Jeremy Therrien scored 16 points and Tanner Fifield had 14 for Wells (1-3).

TRAIP ACADEMY 53, SACOPEE VALLEY 42: Colin O’Loughlin scored eight of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, and the Rangers (2-2) held the Hawks to two points in the final eight minutes to secure a Class C South victory in Hiram.

Jack Downs and Phil Fifield each added 10 points.

Sacopee got 15 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots from Silas Nielsen. Tyler Easterbrooks scored 11 points.

THORNTON ACADEMY 66, SCARBOROUGH 59: Wyatt Benoit and Zach Nelson combined to make 9 of 12 free throws in overtime as the Golden Trojans (3-1) overcame a big fourth-quarter rally by the Red Storm (2-2) in Scarborough.

Adam Fitzgerald almost singlehandedly fueled Scarborough’s comeback bid, scoring 23 of his team’s final 24 points in the fourth quarter and overtime as the Red Storm erased an 11-point deficit. He finished with 35 points.

Benoit led Thornton with 27 points, and Nelson scored 17.

Carter Blanche had 11 points for Scarborough.

CHEVERUS 66, SOUTH PORTLAND 44: Nicola Plalum’s 3-pointer late in the third quarter sparked a 30-9 game-ending run as as the Stags (4-0) beat the Red Riots (2-2) in Portland.

Cheverus got 19 points from Leo McNabb, 13 from Plalum and 11 from Sammy Nzeyimana.

The Red Riots were led by Manny Hidalgo with 11 points.

GORHAM 62, BONNY EAGLE 58: Atticus Whitten made five 3-pointers for a team-high 15 points, and the Rams (1-2) held off the Scots (0-4) in Gorham.

Colin Moran scored 12 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter for Bonny Eagle, which nearly overcame a 10-point deficit.

Colton Jewett also reached double figures for Gorham with 11 points.

Brody Taylor scored 13 points and CJ Cooper had 12 for Bonny Eagle.

ST. DOMINIC 52, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 30: Donel Tangilamesu had 12 points and 10 rebounds as the Saints (4-0) stayed undefeated with a win over the Seagulls (1-3) in Auburn.

Jack Brocke scored 13 points for St. Dom’s, which held Old Orchard Beach scoreless in the fourth quarter. Taylor Varney had 11 rebounds and four steals, and Jonathan Tangilamesu pulled down 10 rebounds.

Brady Plante scored 13 points for OOB.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GORHAM 59, BONNY EAGLE 18: Logan Doughty paced a balanced offense with 13 points, and 11 players scored for the Rams (4-0) in a win over the Scots (0-4) at Gorham.

Lauren Dunbar also reached double figures with 10 points.

Sophia Gaudiano scored seven points for Bonny Eagle.

WESTBROOK 59, FALMOUTH 8: All 11 players scored for the Blue Blazes (2-1) in a win over the Navigators (1-3) at Westbrook.

Paolla Uwaze (11 points) and Kylie Young (10 points) were the only players in double figures. Young also had six rebounds and five steals as Westbrook dominated on defense and on the boards.

Siobhan Nielsen made two 3-pointers for Falmouth.

