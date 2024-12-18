Comedy
Saturday 12/21
Rafi Gonzalez: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $24.25-$34.63. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
“A Holly Jolly Holiday with Ida”: 7:30 p.m., Footlights Theater, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com
Friday 12/27
Empire Comedy One-Year Anniversary: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
“Dark and Dirty”: 9 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $10. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Ongoing
“Crowd Source”: Improv with topics from audience members, 7 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $5 or free with topic suggestion. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Exhibits/Galleries
Through 12/22
“S.N.O.W. ’24”: 3-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Sidle House, 20 Bartol Island Road, Freeport. sidlehouse.com
Through 12/28
“Sparkle”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org
Through 12/31
“Holiday Offerings”: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com
Through 1/4
“7”: By the Yarmouth Art Alliance, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org
“Light in Every Room”: Gail Spaien and Lynne Drexler, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Through 1/11
“Lateral Passage”: Jenny Scheu and Tom Ryan, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland. Free. covestreetarts.com
Through 1/25
“2024 Holiday Show”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com
Through 1/31
“American Bedroom”: Barbara Peacock, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org
Through 2/16
“Spark of Life: Abstraction, Microscopy and Discovery”: UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. library.une.edu/art-galleries
Film
Friday 12/20
“Memoir of a Snail” (2024): Rated R, 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org
Friday 12/20 & Saturday 12/21
“The Umbrellas of Cherbourg” (1964): French with English subtitles, 6 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org
Friday 12/20-Sunday 12/29
“All We Imagine as Light”: Malayalam, Hindi and Marathi with English subtitles, 2 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Sunday, noon Dec. 21, 3 p.m. Dec. 28, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org
Saturday 12/21
“The Wizard of Oz” (1939): 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org
Sunday 12/22-Friday 12/27
“Kiki’s Delivery Service” (1989): Rated G, noon Sunday and Thursday, 2 p.m. Friday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students; $6 Friday. portlandmuseum.org
Thursday 12/26
“Vampyr” (1932): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org
Friday 12/27
“Wild Robot” (2024): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater
Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org
Music
Friday 12/20
“Acoustic Holiday Classics with Jud Caswell”: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Matt Meyer and the Gumption Junction; El Malo: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. blueportlandmaine.org
Hello Newman Ugly Sweater Party: 8 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $12. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Joe Samba; Crooked Coast; The Rins: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Santa Rave: 9 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $15-$25 advance, $25 at door. 18-plus. statetheatreportland.com
Saturday 12/21
Timothy Burris: 10 a.m., Wescustogo Hall/North Yarmouth Community Center, 120 Memorial Highway, North Yarmouth. princememorial.org
David Newsam; Maddie Adams; Gruppo Antudo: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Entry by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.org
Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Inanna, Sisters in Rhythm: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Pink Talking Fish; Bearly Dead: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. statetheatreportland.com
The Red Eye Flight Crew’s Christmas Vacation Pregame: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Sunday 12/22
Magic 8 Ball Winter Solstice Concert: 2 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $22 advance, $26 at door. thehillarts.me
Low Lily’s Winter Solstice Celebration: 4 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Monday 12/23
“Christmas with Kennerley”: 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $33.50-$65.50, free ages 12 and under. porttix.com
Thursday 12/26-Saturday 12/28
Dimensions in Jazz “Home for the Holidays”: 7:30 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $29.50. porttix.com
Friday 12/27 & Saturday 12/28
Griffin William Sherry’s New Year’s Eve(ish) Party: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $30, $55 two-day pass. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Ongoing
Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org
Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com
Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com
“Monday of the Minds”: Hip-hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com
Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com
Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Live music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Theater/Dance
Saturday 12/21
“Christmas in the Trenches”: Play reading, 6:30 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. $20, $10 students age 13-plus, free ages 12 and under and military meetinghousearts.org
“Glitterland, a Solstice Slutmas”: Burlesque and drag, 9 p.m., 9 p.m., Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 cash at door. 21-plus. eventbrite.com
Saturday 12/21 & Sunday 12/22
Tanglewood Marionettes’ “Sleeping Beauty”: 2 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $20 advance, $15 ages 13 and under, $23/$18 at door, pay-what-you-can available. mayostreetarts.org
Through 12/22
“Humbug! A Spirited Christmas Carol Gone Wrong”: 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Footlights Theater, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com
“A Christmas Carol, the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. $30, $25 seniors and students ages 17 and under. lyricmusictheater.org
“Holly Jolly Follies”: Burlesque, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $30. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 donation based with registration required. 18-plus. thehillarts.me
Monday 12/23
“A Christmas Carol”: 7 p.m., Footlights Theater, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com
Through 12/24
“Snow Queen”: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, noon and 5 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Monday, noon Tuesday, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $25-$70. Senior, student and children discounts. portlandstage.org
Through 12/29
“Winnie-the-Pooh”: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, with other times, ASL-interpreted shows at 11 a.m. Dec. 7 and 14, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $20. kitetails.org/winniethepooh
Ongoing
Balderdash Academy On The Air: Monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. thehillarts.me
Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden
Writing/Authors
Friday 12/20
Youth writing workshop: Presented by local teen author Lily Jessen, 3:30 p.m., Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Road, Cape Elizabeth. Best for middle schoolers. Registration required. thomasmemoriallibrary.org
Ongoing
Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon, every other Thursday, Congress Square Park, or Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, in bad weather. Informal book discussions for adults and seniors. Hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com
Books à la Carte: 2 p.m., third Tuesday, book and author discussions, no assigned reading. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
Books and Brews: 6 p.m., first Wednesday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m., third Monday, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org, scarboroughlibrary.org
Civil War Book Club: 7 p.m., Monday, monthly, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.
Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. to noon, second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. emma@topshamlibrary.org, topshamlibrary.org
Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. thomasmemoriallibrary.org
Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
LGBTQ+ Book Group for adults: 6 p.m., second Monday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Registration required. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m., first Monday, hybrid via Zoom and at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
Preservation Pages: 6 p.m., monthly, various locations in Greater Portland. portlandlandmarks.org
Social Topics in Literature Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m., second Wednesday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. princememorial.org
South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group
Thursday Afternoon Book Group: 3-4:30 p.m., last Thursday. To register, email emanning@cumberlandmaine.com. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org
Write On Writers: 1 p.m., Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
