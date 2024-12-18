For Christians worldwide, this season is a reminder that we are people of hope, not despair. We have a home that transcends this world. Before his crucifixion, Jesus promised his disciples that he would ascend to the Father and prepare a place for believers. He will return to take us to our eternal home, where there will be no homelessness, disease, or death.

We embody hope because we have received God’s overwhelming love, demonstrated through the sacrifice of Jesus for our sins. This profound love cannot be separated from us.

We are also people of hope because we are designed for a purpose. Scripture shows that a believer’s life is divinely guided, as we are God’s masterpiece, created to reflect his glory. Each day offers a sense of purpose and adventure, much like a child asking, “What’s next, Daddy?”

Finally, we are people of hope because we are promised eternal life. Jesus, the son of God, came to suffer, die and rise again, freeing us from hopelessness. By faith, we receive the promise of eternal life, filled with joy and peace in God’s presence.

So, more than the typical “season’s greetings,” I wish all who believe in Jesus a “hope-full” Christmas.

The Rev. Jim Duran

Westbrook

