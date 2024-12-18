Growing up in Kennebunk, winters were a whimsical wonderland with snowflakes flurrying and towering above me. But as I’ve grown older, winters have become harsher, with storms bringing more rain and ice than snow. I find that these impacts of climate change are becoming undeniably visible.

As this winter rolls on, Maine’s coastline must brace itself again for another season of storms. Memories of last winter are still fresh recalling nor’easter storms pummeling coastal towns, such as my home of Kennebunk. Those storms left streets submerged, businesses shut down and families grappling with flooded basements, no power and costly repairs.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bennett Ewy, a resident of Kennebunk, is a freshman at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, where he is double majoring in environmental studies and clarinet performance.

According to the Maine Climate Council, our state has already seen approximately 8 inches of sea level rise since 1950, with projections of an additional 1.5 feet by 2050, posing significant threats to our coastal communities such as my home as well as ecosystems along the shore.

However, I wish not to scare you with statistics, but rather connect with similar feelings as the responsibility for change lies in your own hands. Amidst climate challenges, Maine shines as a leader in renewable energy.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, wind energy has surpassed hydropower as Maine’s largest source of renewable electricity, marking a pivotal step in our transition to cleaner energy solutions. We are already leading the nation into a cleaner future, as our wind energy accounts for almost 70% of all wind-powered generation in all of New England.

Offshore wind projects and solar initiatives are on the rise, creating both jobs and reducing carbon emissions. These advancements demonstrate that a shift to renewable energy is not only feasible but also economically advantageous. Maine’s commitment is exemplified by the lack of fossil fuel reserves, yet it generates significant renewable energy through wind, hydroelectric and biomass resources.

Communities across the state are enhancing climate resilience through significant infrastructure investments. According to the University of Maine’s Sea Grant Program, local initiatives, including reinforced seawalls and elevated buildings, are actively mitigating future storm impacts. Such proactive measures, while bearing initial costs, prove beneficial by minimizing recovery expenses and securing property and livelihoods for the long haul. We have the power to make change, and it really isn’t all that hard.

While we have true power in the responsibility of mitigation, luckily we aren’t alone in planning for the future of these storms and climate change alike. Natural solutions already in place also play an essential role. Salt marshes, dunes and coastal forests serve as natural storm surge buffers, which reduce flooding and erosion.

According to a study by MIT, restoring and maintaining these ecosystems is economically justifiable, reducing the need for higher seawalls and providing significant coastal protection benefits. Efforts like the Land for Maine’s Future program remain pivotal in preserving these vital habitats and we all can play a large role in maintaining these ecosystems.

Looking toward the future, we will undeniably face hardships, including these storms filled with more damage, but we must not forget our progress. Rather, we must encourage others, our families, our friends, our colleagues, that together we can enact change, because we have.

None of us are alone in this battle. We must work together in promoting more climate-ambitious agendas and enhancing not only our state’s resilience but also the nation’s. Small change is still change, as I learned from Sarah Jaquette Ray in her book “A Field Guide to Climate Anxiety.” We must resist burnout and the feeling of regression and remain steady in our notion to protect our future.

Despite the hurdles of climate change, it is still important to acknowledge Maine’s achievements that underscore the potential in merging environmental stewardship with economic growth. By embedding clean energy into our state’s framework, Maine demonstrates that sustainable practices can drive economic prosperity, bolster job creation and foster technological advancements.

I encourage you to reach out to your local governments, organizations and communities alike and just start with a conversation. What are your concerns? What are your hopes? How do you feel? Because I promise, you’re not alone. As storms approach this winter, we must prepare ourselves for the hardship to come but also, let us celebrate our progress, embrace innovation and continue protecting our cherished coastline for generations to come.

