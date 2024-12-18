COLLEGES

The University of Maine announced its 2025 football schedule on Wednesday, featuring two games against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents — the season opener at Liberty on Aug. 30, and a road game against Georgia Southern on Sept. 20.

Both Liberty and Georgia Southern were selected for bowl games. Georgia Southern (8-4) plays Thursday night in the New Orleans Bowl against Sam Houston State and Liberty (8-3) faces Buffalo in the Bahamas Bowl on Jan. 4.

Maine, coming off a 5-7 season, begins its Coastal Athletic Association schedule on Sept. 6 at William & Mary. The following week, the Black Bears host Stonehill in their home opener.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

Related Stories
Latest Articles