COLLEGES
The University of Maine announced its 2025 football schedule on Wednesday, featuring two games against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents — the season opener at Liberty on Aug. 30, and a road game against Georgia Southern on Sept. 20.
Both Liberty and Georgia Southern were selected for bowl games. Georgia Southern (8-4) plays Thursday night in the New Orleans Bowl against Sam Houston State and Liberty (8-3) faces Buffalo in the Bahamas Bowl on Jan. 4.
Maine, coming off a 5-7 season, begins its Coastal Athletic Association schedule on Sept. 6 at William & Mary. The following week, the Black Bears host Stonehill in their home opener.
