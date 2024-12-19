Aging in Buxton Director Ellen DeCotiis accepts a Spirit of America Foundation tribute on behalf of the organization from York County Commissioner Justin Chenette during a recent presentation of 18 awards to various York County organizations and individuals. Contributed / York County

Age-Friendly Buxton

The Aging in Buxton organization earned a Spirit of America Foundation tribute for its work in Buxton. Its director, Ellen DeCotiis, recently accepted the award from York County Commissioner Justin Chenette. Winners are nominated by their municipalities.

Buxton has been an AARP-designated Age-Friendly Community for a year. The organization plays host to a produce and food box program in town, helps provide rides to older citizens for medical and other appointments, started a library book delivery program and established a snow shoveling and yard work program, DeCotiis said.

Aging in Buxton was one of 18 recipients of the 2024 Spirit of America Foundation tributes presented in November from York County Commissioners.

A salute in a solemn moment during the Wreaths Across America observance at South Buxton Cemetery on Dec. 14. Graves of 492 veterans were decorated with wreaths at the cemetery. Select Board member Chad Poitras is pictured at the podium and the Buxton Fire Department Color Guard stands behind a line of veterans. Robert Lowell / American Journal

The headstone of Buxton veteran Capt. Jacob Bradbury and his family was decorated during the Wreaths Across America ceremony in the South Buxton Cemetery. Robert Lowell / American Journal

filed under:
American Journal News, buxton maine

