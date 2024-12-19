Age-Friendly Buxton

The Aging in Buxton organization earned a Spirit of America Foundation tribute for its work in Buxton. Its director, Ellen DeCotiis, recently accepted the award from York County Commissioner Justin Chenette. Winners are nominated by their municipalities.

Buxton has been an AARP-designated Age-Friendly Community for a year. The organization plays host to a produce and food box program in town, helps provide rides to older citizens for medical and other appointments, started a library book delivery program and established a snow shoveling and yard work program, DeCotiis said.

Aging in Buxton was one of 18 recipients of the 2024 Spirit of America Foundation tributes presented in November from York County Commissioners.

