Portland workers making less than 80% of the area median income will have access to reduced-cost parking at some public garages starting next year.

Portland Downtown’s Park and Work program offers discounted parking rates to low- and moderate-income employees using the city-owned garages at 45 Spring St. and 21 Elm St.

The program is currently open to individuals and households making less than 50% of the area median income, but will expand to those making 80% or less on Jan. 1, the organization said in a written statement.

The discount will also begin covering up to nine hours of parking, up from six, starting in 2025.

“By extending the parking duration, we provide everyday workers with an affordable place to park their vehicle while they contribute to our vibrant community,” Cary Tyson, Portland Downtown’s executive director said in a written statement.

Portland Downtown will sell QR codes that workers can scan on their way out of the parking garages.

Each code will cost $6 and be valid for three hours of parking — half the usual $4 per hour charged at the city’s garages. Customers will be able to use up to three QR codes at a time, allowing nine hours of half-priced parking.

The QR codes, which are already on sale, will replace the stickers currently in use, which will be phased out on Feb. 1, the organization said.

