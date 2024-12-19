United Airlines will add new seasonal nonstop service from Portland International Jetport to Houston, Texas, starting in June.
The summer flights will operate on Saturdays and can be booked now, Airport Director Paul Bradbury said in an emailed statement Thursday.
The added flights will increase United’s nonstop service from Portland to five major transportation hubs, including Chicago, New York, Denver and Washington, D.C.
“This will allow even more travelers to experience the beauty of Portland,” said Mark Weithofer, United’s managing director of domestic planning.
And as the largest airline, United offers over 450 flights daily out of Houston, connecting Mainers to a wide variety of global destinations.
The new service will be operated on a 76 seat Embraer E-175 aircraft.
