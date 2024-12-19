Symbol Apartments open



Westbrook Housing Authority officially opened its Stacey M. Symbol Apartments at 68 Nicklaus Lane, affordable housing for senior citizens.

Authority Executive Director Chris LaRoche, in a well-attended Dec. 12 ceremony, recognized Symbol, former chair of the board, for her role in the project making it happen for ages 55 and older.

The $23 million complex was built by Great Falls Construction of Gorham and was completed $900,000 under budget, Laroche said during a tour of the facility before the ceremony. “It’s very well constructed,” he said.

R.J. Grondin and Sons of Gorham handled the site work that included excavation, sidewalks and underground utilities.

The complex has 60 one-bedroom apartments on three floors. Amenities include a laundry room, exercise area with state-of-the-art equipment, bicycle storage area, and plentiful off-street parking.

The first residents are already living in the complex.

For financial qualifications, rental information or applications, visit westbrookhousing.org or call 854-9779.

Senior activities

Free seniors activities and programs are held weekly in the Redwood Room at Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, from noon to 3 p.m., there will be a potluck party with crockpots, cookies and holiday karaoke.

From 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, there will be Bingo; on Monday, team trivia; and on Thursday, Dec. 26, cribbage club. For more information, call John Lee at 854-0676.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Dec. 18, 1974, that Lila Gilligan was elected president of the Arcadia Club and Florence Leo, vice president. The election came at the group’s Christmas party.

