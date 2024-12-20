Thursday, Dec. 26

Bess Jacques, 5 to 8 p.m., The Lincoln Hotel, 17 Lincoln St., Biddeford. Pianist and singer Bess Jacques performs on the Steinway grand piano in the lobby bar at the Lincoln Hotel. Expect vintage jazz, pop, and everything in between. FMI, visit the website bessjacques.com., call 207-815-3977 or email bessie.jacques@gmail.com.

Thursday Coffee Hour – 55+, 10 to 11 a.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. Light refreshments will be served. FMI, email jsanderson@mcarthurlibrary.org.

Friday, Dec. 27

Monthly Stand Up Comedy, 7 p.m., Sacred Profane, 50 Washington St., Biddeford. Doors open at 7 p.m., the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Family Pajama Party and concert with KindKids Music!, 4 p.m., 35 Center St., Biddeford. Tickets at KindKidsMusic.com bring the family, wear pj’s and enjoy a concert and a countdown to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 2

Thursday Coffee Hour – 55+, see Dec. 26.

Friday, Jan. 3

Split My Soul, 7:30 p.m., City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford. A dance-theater production by Kelsie Steil, Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at citytheater.org/tickets. FMI, call 207-282-0849, email wilderdance@gmail.com, or go to the website kelsiesteilmovement.com/splitmysoul.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Split My Soul, see Jan. 3

Sunday, Jan. 5

MJL Voice Studio Winter Recital 2025, 5 p.m., City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford. Come enjoy musical theater, classical, folk, jazz, and pop tunes sung by students of all ages accompanied by the fabulous Mesa Schubeck. Free admission.

