Sweetser program to give

young people fresh start

Sweetser has opened a new program on their Saco campus aimed at supporting young adults called Fresh Start.

This transitional residential program provides a physical, therapeutic place for young adults to treat their mental health challenges and get the necessary support they need to become successfully independent.

Young Mainers aged 18-24 who have experienced childhood trauma or system involvement, such as foster care or in the criminal justice system, or have had a psychiatric hospital stay, will benefit from such a program. Transitional units like this aim to prevent homelessness and reduce incarceration through structured programming and evidence-based treatment on the path to independence.

“Emerging adulthood is a pivotal transition period that could make or break those with mental health challenges, let alone those coming from the foster care or criminal justice system,” Sweetser’s Senior Director of Public Relations & Advancement Justin Chenette said. “These young adults need support, treatment, and tools to successfully live on their own. We are giving them a fresh start in life.”

Sweetser converted one of its crisis units after the state asked it to consider starting the program, which is one of only a handful in Maine.

Young adults enrolled in Sweetser’s Fresh Start will receive individual and group treatment, enrichment activities, social interactions within a group setting, and support and skill development to join the workforce, go to school, or volunteer.

Last week, the city of Saco held a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Mayor Jodi MacPhail, the Biddeford Saco Chamber of Commerce + Industry, and city economic development officials joined Sweetser staff in opening the young adult residential unit.

Referrals will typically come from hospitals, the state of Maine, Long Creek, and law enforcement and the program can serve 8-10 young adults at a time.

Learn more at Sweetser.org/FreshStart.

Unleash your

potential in new year

Ferry Beach Retreat and Conference Center is hosting the first community dinner of 2025 on Tuesday, Jan. 7 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with a focus on helping everyone accomplish their goals in 2025.

Enjoy dinner with the community, along with appetizers, entrées, desserts and drinks. Plus, hear from the evening’s guest speaker Sandi Isgro provide invaluable insight on setting goals, intentions and dowsing. This event will feature an evening of “learning how connecting to your source, higher self, angels and guides through dowsing can help you to have clearer communication with your guidance. Dowsing is a simple/complex tool that everyone can learn to use, it can help you in your life, job, and spiritual journey anytime and anywhere.”

Tickets are $22 per person, children under 8 eat for free with an accompanying adult ticket. Tickets can be purchased on the website at fbch.me/dinner.

Knights of Columbus donation

helps TA students in need

The Knights of Columbus donated $500 to the Headmaster’s Student Assistance Fund at Thornton Academy in Saco, to help ensure students have access to many basic necessities.

The gift from the Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph’s Council #12941 will help provide items such as warm winter coats, eyeglasses, and school supplies, while also supporting TA’s free breakfast and lunch program.

Frankel named to Husson president’s list

Jacob Frankel of Saco, has been named to Husson University Online’s President’s List for Term 6 of the 2023-2024 academic year.

Frankel is enrolled in Husson’s online BS Business Administration- Management program.

Saco & Biddeford Savings employees

volunteer 2,000 hours in 2024

Saco & Biddeford Savings (SBSI) employees are celebrating their strongest year ever of recorded service hours in the community, totaling more than 2,000 hours among 78 employees, according to a bank press release.

Throughout the year, employees participated in a range of activities, including at local events, supporting educational programs, and assisting in community development projects. These initiatives not only provided much-needed support to local organizations – but also offered employees the opportunity to develop teamwork and leadership skills outside the workplace. This effort underscores the bank’s commitment to fostering a culture of giving back and supporting the communities where its employees live and work.

Laura Crowell, an auditor with the bank, clocked an impressive 260 hours. She shared, “Volunteering was always a part of our family’s lifestyle. I feel like serving is embedded in my DNA; I hope my actions encourage empathy in others. I’m grateful to work for a bank that values volunteerism and provides opportunities for employees to contribute. I encourage everyone to volunteer.”

Seventy-eight employees completed 572 activities at 69 York and Cumberland County organizations, including Biddeford High School Performing Arts, Saco Main Street, CourageLIVES, Camp Kita, Sweetser, Riding to the Top Therapeutic Riding Center, Seeds of Hope and Furniture Friends.

SBSI employees also help with The Saco Community Meal Program on the second Monday of each month, and volunteers love being able to prepare and serve a meal together.

“This year the Saco Meals Program has already served an all-time high of over 10,500 meals,” Executive Director and board President, Carmen Gawronski said. “We are very grateful for all of the volunteers and sponsors that come together each week to help us meet our mission of addressing social isolation and food insecurity in our community. The Saco Biddeford Savings team has been a key part of our success, and we enjoy working with SBSI volunteers each month in the kitchen!”

SBSI employees’ dedication not only reflects their commitment to making a positive impact in the community but also embodies some of the core values of the company culture, giving and service, that extend beyond the workplace. SBSI is proud of its volunteer efforts and looks forward to continuing to support initiatives that make a difference.

