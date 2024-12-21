EAST BOOTHBAY – On Nov. 22, 2024, Constance “Connie” Miller Manter, passed away at the age of 83. She had been battling several chronic illnesses that finally took their toll.

Connie was born on Feb. 2, 1941, in Boston, Mass. to parents Arthur and Margaret Copeland Miller, and was later joined by her brother, Richard “Chip”.

They lived in Weston, Mass. and spent summers in West Poland, at Agassiz Village where Arthur was the camp director.

In 1959, Connie graduated from the Walnut Hill School. Her education continued with a B.A. degree from Colby College and two master’s degrees from Syracuse University.

In 1967, Connie married Walter Manter of Auburn. Eventually, they made Groton, Mass. their home, where they raised two boys, Jon and Todd. Throughout this time, they simultaneously built a summer home in East Boothbay. This is where Connie and Walt lived throughout their later years.

From 1969 to 1988 Connie held the position of Social Studies teacher and department head in the Groton school district. In 1989, Connie went to work for the State of Maine, Department of Education as a Social Studies Curriculum Developer and Assessment Coordinator.

In 2004, Connie retired from the State of Maine Department of Education and started her own private consulting business, assisting communities and educators around the world. She finally officially retired in 2014.

Beyond their careers, Connie and Walter cherished life with family and friends. Their lives were full of adventure including world travel, boating, skiing, entertaining and celebrating throughout.

Connie is survived by sons Todd and his wife Lien, and Jon and his wife Beth and daughter, Lila. Connie is also survived by many other friends and family that meant a lot to her.

The family appreciates your support and requests that any floral tributes be replaced with a donation to the charity of your choice in Connie’s memory.

