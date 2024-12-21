Shortage of teachers? Here is another reason there might be a shortage of teacher applicants: Have prospective applicants heard of the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP), which prevents teachers from collecting all their Social Security earnings?

Perhaps prospective applicants know that if they accept a teaching job and need to work part-time in the private sector, they won’t be able to collect all their Social Security earnings on that part-time job upon retirement.

Or maybe prospective applicants know that if they decide to change career paths, from teaching to a career in the private sector, their Social Security earnings, upon retirement, will be diminished substantially (at least 40%) by the WEP/GPO provision.

New Hampshire does not use the WEP/GPO provision to punish teachers — they can collect both their Social Security benefits that they have rightfully earned and their pensions. Maine is one of 27 states that deny teachers (and other public servants) their full Social Security earnings because they have a pension.

In the Senate right now, there is talk of passing H.R. 82 (the Social Security Fairness Act), which repeals the WEP/GPO. There are too many reasons to not become a teacher right now (lack of parental support, low pay, student behavioral issues, large class size, etc.) and the unfairness of the WEP/GPO provision is another reason to not pursue a teaching career. I hope Sens. King and Collins vote to pass H.R. 82.

Linda Davis

Retired teacher/substitute teacher

Portland

