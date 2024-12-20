Regarding the Dec. 14 letter bemoaning the perceived lack of media balance (“A little media balance would be nice“), I would posit that “balance” is what got us here in the first place.

The media’s normalization of Donald Trump, calling him “norm-busting,” rather than reckless and unqualified, portrayed him as a credible candidate and potential leader, despite dozens of former Cabinet members, military leaders, conservative judges and political heavyweights warning of a second Trump term. This led millions of people, and presumably the letter writer, to vote for this supremely unqualified charlatan.

If skewering a six-time bankrupted, twice divorced, thrice adulterous, porn-star philandering, huckster isn’t called for, I don’t know what is. And, let’s not forget that this convicted felon and adjudicated sex offender exhorted a violent mob to attack the Capitol and attempt to overthrow the government; looked the other way while that same mob called for his then vice president to be hanged; grossly mismanaged a pandemic that led to the loss of millions of lives (and nearly killed him); stole classified documents, putting our national security at risk; called for imprisoning (or worse) his “enemies”; and cozied up to the world’s worst dictators.

It will take a lot more than lowering the price of eggs to “balance” such egregious behavior.

Sarah Sweet

Topsham

