I read with dismay that Sen. Collins met with Trump’s nominee for secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth. No interview is needed for someone so manifestly unqualified for the job.
Hegseth has had two positions as head of organizations with responsibility for a budget and, in both cases, he was pushed out for alleged mismanagement. The secretary of defense oversees a budget of over half a trillion dollars. Think about that for a moment. Half a trillion of our taxpayer dollars in the hands of someone who — twice — failed to manage a budget less than 1% of that.
Sigrid Olson
Cape Elizabeth
