I was driving along Main Street in Thomaston, and on the ground — in front of a church and by a school — there was a bunch of hypodermic needles. I couldn’t believe it.

We called the police department right away because we didn’t want a child to pick up the needles and get stuck and get sick or worse. We waited for the police to show up but they called and said they were too busy and, if we wanted to, we could pick them up and put them in a bottle for them.

What is wrong with our law enforcement? They acted like it was no big deal and that they would check it out later.

If my child went to the school there and my family went to church there, I would not want them to have to worry about that. The police don’t seem to have a problem with this situation, but I do. For a quiet, pretty little town we shouldn’t have to see that and we should be able to count on our police department to take care of this problem.

I guess it is time to start looking for better people in the police department who care about the people and town and the safety in it.

Kristine Rinehart

Rockland

