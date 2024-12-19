Law enforcement, EMTs, postal workers, teachers and more, time is running out, and Sen. Charles Schumer holds the key to receiving full Social Security benefits when we retire.

We can applaud Rep. Golden, Rep. Pingree, Sen. King and Sen. Collins for supporting H.R. 82, the Social Security Fairness Act, which would repeal the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Government Pension Offset (GPO). Both of these have unfairly and severely diminished public sector retirement benefits for 2.8 million Americans for over 40 years.

It has overwhelming bipartisan support and passed easily in the House this November. It now has more than enough support in the Senate, making it immune to filibuster. However, Sen. Charles Schumer must call for the actual floor vote. That vote must happen before they leave for holiday recess on Dec. 20. Call or email Sen. Schumer’s office today, along with our Maine senators and representatives. This may be our last chance to receive all of the Social Security benefits we have earned.

Jeniferlee Tucker

Topsham

Copy the Story Link