Since the election, this newspaper’s op-ed page has been filled with anti-Trump cartoons, editorials, letters to the editor, etc. A few pro-Trump items have trickled in – maybe less than 5%.

I don’t mind the anti viewpoints, but I do disagree with the total lack of balance. Maybe it hasn’t dawned on the editors yet that the second biggest loser in the election – after Kamala – was the news media. I will hope you take a deep breath and provide us with an equal amount of both sides of the news.

Lloyd Doughty

Cumberland Foreside

Copy the Story Link