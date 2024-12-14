The right wing calling Joe Biden a liar is almost funny. These hypocrites have conveniently forgotten the thousands of lies told by their president while he was in office. The fact that he’s a convicted felon, con man and adjudicated rapist aside, let’s talk about the guys he pardoned in 2020: Roger Stone, Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner. Every one of them were guilty of acts of treason, for which they should have spent their final years behind bars. Our founders would have stood them all in front of a firing squad, but Trump cut them all free, so they all owe him.

He has also promised to pardon the animals who stormed the Capitol and killed Capitol officers there to protect our Congress. He nominates Charles Kushner, the same guy he pardoned, as the next ambassador to France. Now, weigh those pardons against a president cutting his son a break. It’s laughable.

If Hunter Biden broke the law, he should be punished, but if you’re going to pardon the kind of people Trump pardoned, without punishment, then be quiet. Hunter Biden was never a threat to our country, or to our democracy. Can the same be said for those Trump pardoned? No!

In January, Trump will again be president, and many of those he pardoned will now be his advisors. In the Trump administration, there will always be those who are above the law.

Doug Davis

Windham

