The reaction to the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan last week highlights the huge rift between the haves and have-nots in this country.

Apparently hundreds of detectives were engaged in the search for the suspect, while the media reported breathlessly and at length. My cousin Clyde has probably done more good for the world with many, many fewer resources than Mr. Thompson, but should he be murdered in a colorful way, he might attract the attention of a handful of detectives and receive 10 column inches in the newspaper.

No one deserves to be gunned down in the streets, including billionaires. But billionaires don’t deserve anything simply because they are billionaires.

Ann Melious

Naples

