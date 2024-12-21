With regard to the Dec. 15 political cartoon “Unelected Billionaire Broligarchy,” I have a comment and a request.

Comment: I sincerely hope that those who voted for Trump are happy with all that will come next, starting Day 1, and with the “policies” that will be carried out by his appointments. Especially health care, education, the economy (not the stock market, the economy’s impact on those who need help and are “low on the ladder, the cost of living, wages, affordable housing, prices, jobs, etc.) and personal freedoms. Those who bought an empty bag of promises can wipe the slate clean with the 2026 mid-terms.

Request: Stop calling Social Security and Medicare entitlements. They are not entitlements. We have paid Social Security taxes and Medicare taxes since we earned our first paychecks. We paid for them. Do not be fooled by efforts to privatize Social Security. Social Security would be absurdly healthy if Congress (Senate and House) had not and stopped using it as a piggy bank for low-interest loans it has no intention of paying back.

Regarding the bros, we can toss “conflicts of interest” into the waste bin of history starting Jan. 20. SCOTUS has paved the way.

J. Edgar Moser III

Freeport

