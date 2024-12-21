SCARBOROUGH – John Louis Janosik, Sr., 85, of Scarborough passed away Dec. 18, 2024 surrounded by his beloved family.

He was born in New York City, N.Y. on Oct. 5, 1939 to Louis and Marie Janosik, the oldest of four children. Growing up in Queens, he entered the U.S. Army Reserves as a teenager with his father’s permission. As a youth, John was also a member of the Catholic Sea Cadet Corp in Queens. While participating in joint activities with a neighboring Sea Cadet Corp, John met the love of his life, Manuella “Mannie” De Leonardo of Brooklyn. They were married on Dec. 28, 1957, in Queens, New York.

With an honorable discharge from the reserves, John continued his career of service by joining the US Coast Guard. While in the Coast Guard, John and his young family were stationed in multiple states. They happily settled in South Portland to raise their sons.

John retired from the Coast Guard after 20 years at the age of 37, but up to his passing continued to remain very close to many of those he had worked with and their families. John could make friends wherever he and Mannie traveled. Sharing life’s joys and hardships, close family and these friendships were an integral part of John and Mannie’s world.

John had an active full life after the Coast Guard. He worked as a welder at Bath Iron Works for over 10 years. Everyone at BIW looked forward to the culinary creations that he would bring to share. No one who ever visited John’s house went away hungry or thirsty. This included his favorite grand dog, Bella.

Some might remember John as the “Mayor of the Plumbing Department” of Drillen Hardware on Cottage Road in South Portland. With his years of welding and pipe expertise he was the man to go to for advice and suggestions when a customer had a plumbing question.

When not working, John enjoyed traveling and driving with his co-pilot in life. He and Mannie were drawn to Florida multiple times, yet as time went on, they settled in Scarborough to be near his sons and their families. In between his travels, John’s favorite spot was a plot of land on Belgrade Stream lovingly referred to as “The Property”. This was the place for family gatherings, fishing, cooking, camping, and all-around great times and memories.

John is survived by his very beautiful wife of nearly 67 years, Manuella “Mannie” Janosik; his sons John L. Janosik, Jr. and his wife Lisa, Scott S. Janosik and his wife Susan, Michael D. Janosik and his wife Michelle; his grandchildren, Sarah Janosik, Zachary Janosik and his wife Kathleen, Dylan Janosik and his wife Carla, Selena Campenella and her husband Joseph, Samantha Janosik and her fiancé Jack Briggs; six adorable great-grandchildren; his sisters Gloria Stahl and her husband Bill, Joan Gray and her husband Larry.

John was predeceased by his parents Louis Janosik, Sr. and Marie Janosik Anyon; as well as his younger brother, Louis Janosik, Jr.

Visiting hours will be held Monday, Dec. 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Stroudwater Christian Church, 1520 Westbrook St., Portland. A service will follow at 4 p.m.

In remembrance of John’s life, any charitable donations may be made to the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough.

Copy the Story Link