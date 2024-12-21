Manter, Constance “Connie” (Miller) 83, of East Boothbay, Nov. 22. Care of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Manter, Constance “Connie” (Miller) 83, of East Boothbay, Nov. 22. Care of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
