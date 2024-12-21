BRUNSWICK – It is with regret that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Theodore “Ted” P. Sanders, at 91, on Dec. 15, 2024, in Brunswick.
Ted led an interesting professional life, beginning his career as a captain and doctor for the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany with his family.
After the army, at 32, he was named Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, the youngest person ever to hold this position. He worked at Penn for 17 years, achieving tenure then later becoming Director of Nuclear Medicine at Graduate Hospital.
Later, Ted focused his time on working with communities in recovery and was appointed director of two methadone clinics, and vice president at Girard Medical Center Behavioral and Addiction Services. At Girard, he developed novel, early, and effective therapies for individuals with AIDS and substance use disorders. Ted retired from medicine in 1998 at the age of 65.
Ted and his second wife, Toby, moved to their dream retirement house on the New Meadows River in Brunswick, where they spent many warm Maine days and cool Maine nights with children and grandchildren, enjoying gardening, bird watching, fishing, and running his boat on the local waters. Ted and Toby also enjoyed snorkeling in the Caribbean in pursuit of this hobby. Ted was predeceased by Toby in 2015.
Ted is survived by his good friend, Terry Doiron; sister-in-law, Deborah Bateman; his children, Lisa, Evan, Michael, Philip, Erica, and Christopher; grandchildren, Andrew, Trevor, Abby, Katherine, Megan, Lily, Henry, Charlotte, Selim, and Anisa; and great-grandchildren, Daisy and Matilda.
A memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2025.
Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Midcoast Maine Hunger Prevention Program at (mchpp.org).
