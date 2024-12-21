“When the last tree is cut down, the last fish eaten and the last stream poisoned, you will realize that you cannot eat money.” — Native American saying

I’ve worn many hats over my lifetime: a banker, an international freestyle skiing judge, an economic development specialist, an educator and a financial activist. Today, as a fellow of the Just Economy Institute, I’m part of a community of financial activists reshaping how capital flows to address our most pressing social and environmental challenges. We recognize that capitalism’s relentless focus on profits is short-sighted; indeed, you cannot eat money.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Janice St. Onge is the president of the Flexible Capital Fund, L3C, a mission investment fund providing risk capital to growing businesses in the food system, forestry and clean technology sectors in New England. She lives in Stowe, Vermont.

As a food enthusiast, I know that food brings joy, heals our bodies and land, and is an essential part of life. My deep commitment to local food systems began in 2008 when I joined the Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund, a nonprofit that was pivotal in developing Vermont’s 10-year strategic plan for the farm and food system, known as the Farm to Plate Initiative.

Now in its second phase, this initiative has expanded into the New England Feeding New England network, uniting food system advocates across all six New England states to strengthen our regional resilience. I’m grateful to live in a region of agricultural abundance that is focused on investing in resilience and innovation to maintain this bounty.

Early on in my work with Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund, I realized that having capital often meant having a seat at the table. So in 2011, we launched the Flexible Capital Fund, L3C (or “Flex Fund”), which I now manage, to give a collective voice to the food system and climate-focused businesses that strive to grow sustainably and bring long-term quality jobs to our region.

The Flex Fund provides patient, flexible risk capital to these businesses. Our model of revenue-based financing is more adaptable than traditional loans and often more founder-friendly than equity because the structure allows companies to retain ownership. Through this model, we are seeding the growth and potential of companies that align with our mission to create healthy food, preserve working lands, build resilient communities and support climate solutions through regenerative and equitable workplaces. Over the years, we’ve made 45 investments, totaling $9 million, in 24 companies across Vermont and New England.

Our food system, forests and energy systems are interconnected throughout the region, and the Flex Fund has proudly invested in three Maine-based businesses: TimberHP, Tanbark Molded Fiber Products and Tootie’s Tempeh.

As we wrap up our latest capital raise, we’re excited about the possibilities in Maine, a state with a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, robust R&D resources, supportive government and community capital providers and abundant natural assets — the Northern Forest, Atlantic Ocean, fertile soils and so much more. We will join alongside mission investors like Coastal Enterprises to invest in the potential of Maine’s food and climate-focused businesses.

Why am I passionate about investing in food systems and climate solutions? It’s the entrepreneurs. Starting a business is an act of courage, and growing one demands relentless determination.

Maine’s food and climate-focused entrepreneurs are heroes, taking financial risks to produce the food we eat, create sustainable jobs and reduce our carbon footprint. They deeply understand that healthy soils are essential to both our food supply and our climate. They’re dedicated to their products, to the people who work with them, and to the communities they serve. It’s essential to support these small business owners who not only drive local economies but enrich our communities in countless ways.

We all have a role to play in this work. This is my call to everyone in Maine. As investors, capital providers, philanthropists and consumers — consider where your money is going. Invest in and support things that help rather than harm. Every dollar, every purchase, and every investment makes a difference if we want a vibrant and opportunity-filled future for our children, their children and the generations beyond.

