The University of Maine men’s basketball team scored six in the final minute but couldn’t complete the comeback, falling to Stony Brook, 74-72, on Saturday in Stony Brook, New York.

Jaden Clayton made a layup with 35 seconds left to pull the Black Bears (8-6) within two, but then turned the ball over after a Seawolves’ miss with one second left.

UP NEXT WHO: Boston University at Maine WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday TELEVISION: ESPN+

Clayton and Kellen Tynes both had 15 points for Maine. A.J. Lopez aded 13 points.

Joe Octave scored 24 points, while CJ Luster and Ben Wight each had 11 for Stony Brook (4-8). Andre Snoddy had 11 rebounds.

Maine returns to action on Dec. 29 when it host Boston University.

