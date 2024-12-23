A new consignment store is opening up in North Windham. After just five months of operating the Feelz Trendy Treasures store in Cornish, Stefanie Crockett-McKeage is opening a second location in the Lakes Region just in time for the new year.

Feelz Trendy Treasures is a young brand, with the first location having opened in Cornish on Aug. 8. According to Crockett-McKeage, the business has been “very successful,” but due to the small size of Cornish’s downtown, she wanted to grow her business. She noticed that real estate had become available in North Windham and, despite having only run the business for a few months at the time, decided to give it a shot.

“I know I wanted to go larger, to grow,” Crockett-McKeage told the Lakes Region Weekly, “and this came up and I spoke to the landlord, and he was willing to even wait until January. It just seemed like everything lined up for me to just do it, go bigger.”

Crockett-McKeage said she plans to be based primarily out of Windham, while a family member will run the original Cornish location. The hours at that location will change to four days a week during the winter due to slower seasonal traffic. Crockett-McKeage, meanwhile, will man the Windham location six days a week. She also said that, since there’s more cash flow in Windham, she may hire help in the near future.

Explaining how her business operates, Crockett-McKeage said that while Feelz Trendy Treasures, as a consignment store, mostly gets items through public donations, she does not take individual donations. Instead, she rents a booth to sellers. The renters pay a $15-$25 weekly rental fee, and Crockett-McKeage takes up to 20% commission on sales for her time and processing credit card fees.

“The supply is the community,” said Crockett-McKeage. “When you need a place to go, make a little extra money, you can come here, rent the booth, stay a week, stay a month, stay two weeks, whatever you want so that they can make some extra money.”

Crockett-McKeage recalled a time 15 years ago when she was going through a divorce with two small children and she went to a consignment shop to sell some of her stuff. She remembered how they told her that her items were not good enough, which devastated her. When she decided to come up with a consignment business herself, she chose to rent out the booth so that no one who came to her store would ever have to feel this way.

Crockett-McKeage said she came up with the store name because it reminded her of “all of these items made you feel good at some time, and then you’re moving along and you’re going to make somebody else feel good by getting a deal, by getting something nice and fresh and new again.”

She expects to open the Windham store on Jan. 1. Refreshments will be served on opening day.

