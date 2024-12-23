Regional School Unit 21 School Board Chair Lesley Stoeffler and Vice-chair Claudia Sayre announced their resignations from their respective roles at a special meeting last week.

The resignations will be effective on Jan. 6. Both will remain on the board.

Stoeffler and Sayre did not provide a reason for leaving the positions, but maintained that they will continue to be active committee chairs in their respective roles.

Board member Leah Bares thanked Stoeffler and Sayre for their time as chair and vice-chair.

“I appreciate both of your services, and I will miss you both as chairs,” Bares said. “You’ve done a lot.”

Superintendent Dr. Terri Cooper also thanked Stoeffler and Sayre for their leadership, perseverance, and ability to do the important work.

Cooper said she understands the reasoning for each member’s resignation, but is glad both will be remaining on the board.

“I know serving in those roles is certainly challenging and difficult, and also rewarding,” Cooper said.

The school board will nominate and select a new chair and vice-chair at the Jan. 6 meeting.

Both chairs were nominated to their respective positions this summer, after former board chair Erin Nadeau resigned.

Attempts to reach Stoeffler were unsuccessful.

The former chairs are the most recent in a series of district leadership resignations and removals. On Dec. 17, former board member Kirstin Shapiro was officially recalled in an Arundel election. The vote was 171-3 in favor of the recall.

Shapiro stepped down from the board last month after several public outbursts causing the board to formally censure her. However, since she did not meet the Oct. 31 deadline to resign from the board, the recall election still went forward.

“RSU 21 is committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and professional environment for all employees, students, and stakeholders,” RSU 21 Communications Director Matthew Shinberg said. “Any concerns brought to our attention are taken seriously and addressed in accordance with district policies and procedures.”

Kennebunk resident Melissa McCue-McGrath said removals and resignations like those that have occurred recently are proof that the district is not living in “normal times.”

But the school board members who have served during tumultuous times, even when they “easily could have walked away,” give McCue-McGrath hope for the first time in what she says is a long time.

“It’s abnormal to have such turnover, but I’m hopeful with the work that has been done and the boards proven actions of giving voice to the public, that we will continue to see bridges be built,” McCue-McGrath said.

