Kat Mitchell walks to work Tuesday in Auburn. “It’s very festive for Christmas,” Mitchell said about the snow falling on Christmas Eve. “Another day in Maine,” she said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

Parts of Maine were reporting a snowy Christmas on Tuesday.

As of 7 a.m., the National Weather Service said 3 inches of snow had fallen in Auburn and Rangeley, 5 inches in Madrid, and as many as 8 inches in nearby Jackson, New Hampshire.

Portland received only a dusting of snow.

Jon Palmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, said forecasters expected precipitation to slow down in inland areas through Tuesday morning but said snowfall would continue up and down the coast with 1-3 inches expected from Portland through the Midcoast.

