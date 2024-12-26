Food for students

Bonny Eagle school district reports on social media a need to bolster its backpack program to feed students on weekends and school breaks.

“Around the district, you will find many teachers who can tell you about a student who came to school on Monday, not reluctant to start the school week, but eager to get back to school after going through Friday evening, all day Saturday, and all day Sunday without a square meal – or knowledge of a source for their next meal,” it reported.

SAD 6’s backpack program “discreetly” provides nutritious, child-friendly and easy-to-prepare food to children in all the district schools. Backpacks are given to students to take home over the weekend and school breaks when school is not in session.

“We are currently serving approximately 150 students per week and the program funds are running low,” district officials reported.

Nonperishable food items that a child can prepare themselves can be dropped off at any SAD 6 school or the Central Office any time.

Checks can be made payable to MSAD 6 District Backpack Program and sent to school with children in a sealed, labeled envelope, or mail to: MSAD 6 Central Office, Attn: Backpack Program, 94 Main St., Buxton, ME 04093.

Trash pickup

Buxton curbside trash pickup scheduled for Dec. 25 will be picked up Thursday, Dec. 26; pickup normally scheduled for Thursday will be on Friday, Dec. 27, and Friday’s regular pickup will be Saturday, Dec. 28.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Dec. 25, 1974, that Steve Libby scored the game’s highest 17 points as the Bonny Eagle High School basketball team defeated Cape Elizabeth, 63-44.

