Redwood Society

Free upcoming activities held from 1 to 3 p.m. for seniors in the Redwood Society in the Redwood Room at Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., include Cribbage Club on Thursdays, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2; bingo on Friday, Dec. 27; and team trivia on Monday, Dec. 30.

Free water, coffee and snacks are always available. The Redwood Society will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 31, and Wednesday, Jan. 1.

For more information about the society or activities, call John Lee at 854-0676 or email jlee@westbrook.me.us.

Morse to address Post 62

Westbrook Mayor David Morse will speak when American Legion Post 62 meets on Jan. 8 at its headquarters on Dunn Street.

A catered meal will be served at 5:45 p.m. preceding Morse at 6:30 p.m. A business meeting is set for 7 p.m.

The post can be reached by calling 856-7152.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Dec. 25, 1974, that a police officer stopped the theft of a Christmas tree at the Paulsen Farm on Methodist Road.

