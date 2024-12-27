Evan Legassey hit nine of his 10 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 41 points as Deering breezed to a 78-33 win over Bangor in a Class AA North boys basketball game Friday at Bangor.
Deering, which totaled 13 3-pointers, led 27-5 after the first quarter and 43-12 at halftime. It was 64-22 through three quarters.
Legassey scored 14 points in the first quarter, then made three 3-pointers in both the second and third.
Tavian Lauture helped spark Deering (2-4) with 11 assists and 10 steals. Tayshaun Cleveland scored 11 points.
Harry Fitzpatrick led Bangor (1-5) with eight points.
BIDDEFORD 47, FREEPORT 29: The Tigers (3-2) allowed just 10 second-half points as they pulled away from the Falcons (1-5) in Freeport.
Travis Edgerton scored 13 points and Owen Sylvain had 11 for Biddeford, which led 20-19 at halftime.
Conner Smith kept Freeport close through the first 16 minutes, scoring 15 of his 23 points in the first half. He finished with five 3-pointers.
OXFORD HILLS 51, BRUNSWICK 46: Brady Delamater (15 points), Brayden Murch (14) and Cam Pulkkinen (11) all reached double figures as the Vikings (4-3) edged the Dragons (4-2) in Paris.
Oxford Hills took control by outscoring Brunswick 18-8 in the second quarter to build a 29-19 lead.
Trevor Gerrish led Brunswick with 12 points. Logan Gray added 10.
MORSE 42, SACOPEE VALLEY 36: The Shipbuilders (2-3) used a 12-3 run in the third quarter to erase a 21-17 halftime deficit, then held off the Hawks (0-7) in Hiram.
Gage Suitter paced Morse with 15 points. Bryce Bustamante added 10.
Sacopee’s Silas Nielsen had 17 points, 13 rebounds and six blocked shots.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SANFORD 54, SCARBOROUGH 52: Ava Hudson paced a balanced offense with 13 points, and the Spartans (3-3) withstood a fourth-quarter comeback by the Red Storm (3-3) in Sanford.
Paige Sevigny and Annalise Stimmell each scored 10 points, and Mollie Puffer had nine for Sanford, which led 43-31 entering the fourth quarter.
Eva Alvarez sparked Scarborough’s comeback bid by scoring eight of her 14 points in the fourth. Ellie Rumelhart finished with 13 points.
GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 31, EDWARD LITTLE 28: Izzy Morelli put Gray-New Gloucester (6-2) ahead for good with two free throws in the fourth quarter and finished with a game-high 12 points as the Patriots edged the Red Eddies (3-3) in Gray.
Gray-New Gloucester also got nine points from Ella Kenney.
Elizabeth Galway scored 10 points and Alexis Creaser had eight for Edward Little.
GREELY 41, LEWISTON 32: Molly Partridge scored 11 points, Hannah Hussey added nine, and the Rangers (3-3) extended their winning streak to three games by turning back the Blue Devils (0-6) in Lewiston.
Lewiston’s Ella Beaudoin was the game’s high scorer with 12 points. Bailey Tardif-Mockler finished with nine points and Bailey Toderico had eight for the Blue Devils.
LEAVITT 42, CAPE ELIZABETH 32: Jordyn Boulay scored 16 points for the Hornets (4-1) in a win over the Capers (0-6) in Turner.
Gabrielle Smith added 10 points.
Lila Rosu-Myles paced Cape Elizabeth with 16 points.
SACOPEE VALLEY 33, MORSE 32: Amara Parker hit a 3-pointer with less than five seconds remaining to lift the Hawks (2-5) over the Shipbuilders (2-3) in Hiram.
Bridget Landry paced Sacopee with 13 points.
Rebekah Plummer scored 10 points for Morse.
BANGOR 62, DEERING 32: Bangor (4-1) raced to a 28-2 lead in the first quarter on its way to a win in Portland.
Avery Clark scored 21 points and Dalaney Horr chipped in with 13 for Bangor.
Angelina Keo led Deering (1-5) with 10 points.
