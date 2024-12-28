Kade Ippolito lifted in a shot from the middle of the paint to beat the buzzer and give Greely a come-from-behind 41-40 win over Lewiston on Friday night in Cumberland.
Greely (3-3) trailed by six points with two minutes left. They inbounded the ball at midcourt with four-tenths of a second remaining and lofted a pass to Ippolito for the winner.
Ippolito led Greely with 13 points. Ethan Michaud added 10.
Lewiston’s Kewito Castigo and Deion Jackson each scored nine points. The Blue Devils fall to 4-3.
