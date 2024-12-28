Evan Legassey hit nine of his 10 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 41 points as Deering breezed to a 78-33 win over Bangor in a Class AA North boys basketball game Friday at Bangor.

Deering, which totaled 13 3-pointers, led 27-5 after the first quarter and 43-12 at halftime. It was 64-22 through three quarters.

Legassey scored 14 points in the first quarter, then made three 3-pointers in both the second and third.

Tavian Lauture helped spark Deering (2-4) with 11 assists and 10 steals. Tayshaun Cleveland scored 11 points.

Harry Fitzpatrick led Bangor (1-5) with eight points.

BIDDEFORD 47, FREEPORT 29: The Tigers (3-2) allowed just 10 second-half points as they pulled away from the Falcons (1-5) in Freeport.

Travis Edgerton scored 13 points and Owen Sylvain had 11 for Biddeford, which led 20-19 at halftime.

Conner Smith kept Freeport close through the first 16 minutes, scoring 15 of his 23 points in the first half. He finished with five 3-pointers.

OXFORD HILLS 51, BRUNSWICK 46: Brady Delamater (15 points), Brayden Murch (14) and Cam Pulkkinen (11) all reached double figures as the Vikings (4-3) edged the Dragons (4-2) in Paris.

Oxford Hills took control by outscoring Brunswick 18-8 in the second quarter to build a 29-19 lead.

Trevor Gerrish led Brunswick with 12 points. Logan Gray added 10.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 54, WESTBROOK 51: Jagger Helwig sank five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, leading the Raiders (5-2) past the Blue Blazes (1-5) in Westbrook.

Michael Malia chipped in with 12 points.

Westbrook got 18 points from John Cubahiro, 12 from Gio Staples and 11 from David Mbuyamba.

MORSE 42, SACOPEE VALLEY 36: The Shipbuilders (2-3) used a 12-3 run in the third quarter to erase a 21-17 halftime deficit, then held off the Hawks (0-7) in Hiram.

Gage Suitter paced Morse with 15 points. Bryce Bustamante added 10.

Sacopee’s Silas Nielsen had 17 points, 13 rebounds and six blocked shots.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 83, WELLS 55: Jace Bessey scored 15 of his 30 points in the third quarter and 20 in the second half as Spruce Mountain (6-0) pulled away from the Warriors (2-4) at Wells.

The Phoenix led just 12-9 after the first quarter and 33-25 at halftime before Bessey led a 50-30 run in the second half.

Cai Dougher added 14 points, and Dylan Jewett and Owen Kelvey each had 11 for Spruce Mountain.

Jeremy Therrien led Wells with 13 points. Nolan Brown had 10.

WINDHAM 59, CHEVERUS 55: Tyrie James scored 15 points and hit four of six free throws in the final minute to help visiting Windham stay undefeated with a 59-55 win at Cheverus.

The Eagles (5-0) built a 13-point third-quarter lead, then held on after the Stags drew within 54-53 on a 3-pointer from Leo McNabb.

Colin Janvrin added 14 points off the bench.

The Stags (5-1) were paced by 23 points from McNabb. Jameson Fitzpatrick scored 10.

SOUTH PORTLAND 44, BONNY EAGLE 34: Manny Hidalgo scored 13 points, Camine Soucy added 10 and the Red Riots (4-2) used a 26-12 run over the middle quarters to beat the Scots (3-5) at South Portland.

Max Bouchard led Bonny Eagle with 11 points, folllowed by Brody Taylor with 10.

EDWARD LITTLE 70, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 29: Diing Maiwen scored 22 points as the Red Eddies (4-2) cruised past the Patriots (1-7) in Auburn.

Akol Maiwen added 12 points.

John Patenaude and Kaleb D’Andrea each scored seven points for Gray-New Gloucester.

GREELY 41, LEWISTON 40: Kade Ippolito lifted in a shot from the middle of the paint to beat the buzzer and give the Rangers (3-3) a win over the Blue Devils (4-3) at Cumberland.

Greely trailed by six points with two minutes left. They inbounded the ball at midcourt with four-tenths of a second remaining and lofted a pass to Ippolito for the winner.

Ippolito led Greely with 13 points. Ethan Michaud added 10.

Lewiston’s Kewito Castigo and Deion Jackson each scored nine points.

FALMOUTH 58, KENNEBUNK 42: Davis Mann scored 23 points and the Navigators (5-1) downed the Rams (3-4) in Kennebunk.

Tyler Simmons added 13 points.

Theo Pow had 18 points for Kennebunk.

SCARBOROUGH 48, SANFORD 42: Adam Fitzgerald scored eight of his 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Red Storm (4-2) rallied past the Spartans (3-3) in Scarborough.

Carter Blanche added 11 points for Scarborough, which trailed 35-31 after three quarters.

Dylan Gendron (12 points), Bryce Adams (11) and Luke Gendron (10) reached double figures for Sanford.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SANFORD 54, SCARBOROUGH 52: Ava Hudson paced a balanced offense with 13 points, and the Spartans (3-3) withstood a fourth-quarter comeback by the Red Storm (3-3) in Sanford.

Paige Sevigny and Annalise Stimmell each scored 10 points, and Mollie Puffer had nine for Sanford, which led 43-31 entering the fourth quarter.

Eva Alvarez sparked Scarborough’s comeback bid by scoring eight of her 14 points in the fourth. Ellie Rumelhart finished with 13 points.

CHEVERUS 61, WINDHAM 41: Kylie Lamson scored 22 of her 36 points in the first half as the Stags (6-0) stayed undefeated with a victory over the Eagles (3-2) in Portland.

Lamson hit six 3-pointers in the first two quarters, helping Cheverus open a 31-15 lead.

Addison Jordan added 11 points.

The Eagles (3-2) were paced by Mackenzie Delewski with 17 points and Stella Jarvais with 14.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 31, EDWARD LITTLE 28: Izzy Morelli put Gray-New Gloucester (6-2) ahead for good with two free throws in the fourth quarter and finished with a game-high 12 points as the Patriots edged the Red Eddies (3-3) in Gray.

Gray-New Gloucester also got nine points from Ella Kenney.

Elizabeth Galway scored 10 points and Alexis Creaser had eight for Edward Little.

GREELY 41, LEWISTON 32: Molly Partridge scored 11 points, Hannah Hussey added nine, and the Rangers (3-3) extended their winning streak to three games by turning back the Blue Devils (0-6) in Lewiston.

Lewiston’s Ella Beaudoin was the game’s high scorer with 12 points. Bailey Tardif-Mockler finished with nine points and Bailey Toderico had eight for the Blue Devils.

GORHAM 53, NOBLE 14: The Rams (6-0) led 20-1 after one quarter and eased to a win over the Knights (0-5) in Gorham.

Jocelyn Clark scored 11 points and Lauren Dunbar had 10 for the Rams.

Grace Roberts led Noble with five points.

LEAVITT 42, CAPE ELIZABETH 32: Jordyn Boulay scored 16 points for the Hornets (4-1) in a win over the Capers (0-6) in Turner.

Gabrielle Smith added 10 points.

Lila Rosu-Myles paced Cape Elizabeth with 16 points.

SACOPEE VALLEY 33, MORSE 32: Amara Parker hit a 3-pointer with less than five seconds remaining to lift the Hawks (2-5) over the Shipbuilders (2-3) in Hiram.

Bridget Landry paced Sacopee with 13 points.

Rebekah Plummer scored 10 points for Morse.

BANGOR 62, DEERING 32: Bangor (4-1) raced to a 28-2 lead in the first quarter on its way to a win in Portland.

Avery Clark scored 21 points and Dalaney Horr chipped in with 13 for Bangor.

Angelina Keo led Deering (1-5) with 10 points.

SOUTH PORTLAND 63, BONNY EAGLE 16: Caleigh Corcoran scored 15 points, and the Red Riots (5-1) dispatched the Scots (0-6) in Standish.

Destiny Peter added 12 points and Emma Travis contributed 11 for South Portland, which opened with a 23-3 run in the first quarter.

Sophia Gaudiano had six points for Bonny Eagle.

