The Maine Turnpike is closed to southbound traffic following a large accident between the Scarborough and Saco exits.

Multiple vehicles were involved in at least one crash near mile marker 39, a dispatcher said shortly before 7 p.m. The road was reported closed between exits 36 and 42 on the Maine Turnpike Authority’s website just before 6:30 p.m.

The Scarborough Police Department did not immediately return a request for more information Friday evening. It was not clear how many people were involved or whether anyone was injured.

Google Maps indicated that southbound traffic was backed up heavily at 7 p.m.

Shannon Moss, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson, said the road was closed while “State Police and first responders investigate a serious crash” in a written statement around 7 p.m. She said the department would release more details later Friday night.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

