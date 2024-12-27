Our best photos of Maine’s severe storms last winter

Extreme weather battered the state during a series of storms and floods last December and January. High waters lifted homes and businesses off their foundations, destroyed cars and marred working waterfronts and beloved landmarks. Through the worst of it, photographers from the Portland Press Herald, Sun Journal, Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal set out to document the damage — and Mainers' efforts to limit it. Here are the most memorable photos.

