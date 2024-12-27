Local & State 2024 Portland Press Herald Photos of the Year The photographer and essayist Robert Adams wrote that "the job of the photographer is not to record indisputable fact but to try to be coherent about intuition and hope." The best images captured by Portland Press Herald photographers this year do just that. They are truthful, yet manage to convince us of life's beauty. There is the soaring delight of a young couple swinging in a snowscape by Derek Davis, or the almost holy light falling on a woman searching for rats under a bridge by Greg Rec. A sublime beauty transcends its subject matter in Shawn Ouellette's photo of a surfer alone, looking out into an endless sea and sky. Ben McCanna's photo of hazmat-clad firefighters at a training exercise combines wit with a freshness of vision. And Brianna Soukup's graceful images of families dealing with tragedy show the love that binds them, and us, together. Here are the photos from 2024 that left an impression on us.

Local & State See the best photos of 2024 from the Maine Trust for Local News We captured a variety of impactful Maine scenes this past year. Snowy tranquility. Sports championship elation. Learning to ride waves at the beach. An Elvis impersonator awaiting his cue to take the stage. Maine Trust for Local News photojournalists have uncovered the unexpected in many forms, sometimes leading to incredibly emotional moments. At Bubba's Sulky Lounge in Portland, a couple shared a tender moment that seemed to encapsulate the bar's experience. In Lewiston, a woman who had a bi-lateral mastectomy following her cancer diagnosis posed shirtless for a portrait photo, leading to a powerful moment between subject and journalist. It is a great privilege to photograph the people and stories of Maine. Here is some of our best work across the Maine Trust from 2024.