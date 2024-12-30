Photo by Brianna Soukup

Jeanie Cannell feeds her husband Roger Cannell a muffin she brought for him at the rehabilitation facility he was living in.

Jeanie Cannell shows her husband Roger a listing for a small house for rent on Craigslist outside of the York County shelter in September 2023.

Roger was brought to the hospital after a fall in the rehab facility he was living in. Jeanie Cannell hugs her husband in the emergency room as they wait for a room to open up for him.

Jeanie Cannell peers through the window of the apartment that she and her husband applied for in Kennebunk. The apartment, which is in an affordable housing complex, would cost 30 percent of their income.

Jeanie Cannell carries a load of her and her husband’s clothes into their new apartment.

Jeanie Cannell sweeps the bathroom floor at her new apartment in Kennebunk.

Roger Cannell sits alone in his hospital room after calling his wife. He found out that afternoon Jeanie was admitted to a different hospital after feeling dizzy and having consistent migraines. Roger had been unable to see their new apartment because he had been hospitalized since Jeanie moved in.

Jeanie Cannell hugs her husband Roger Cannell goodbye after visiting him at another rehabilitation facility he was moved to earlier in the week.

Jeanie Cannell cries as she rests her head on her husband. The hospital called Jeanie that morning and said Roger had made a turn for the worse overnight. Later that day they made the decision to remove him from oxygen and make him as comfortable as possible.

Mark Jago holds his phone up to Roger Cannell’s ear so he can hear hymns while Jeanie Cannell holds her husband’s hand and buries her face into his bed. Roger died an hour and a half later at 6:19 p.m., two days before his 74th birthday.

Sue Dean, a Kennebunk Baptist Church parishioner, embraces Jeanie Cannell as she cries toward the end of the celebration of life for Roger Cannell on June 15.

After picking up her husband’s ashes from the funeral home, Jeanie Cannell places the urn on a table in the apartment they had long dreamed about living in together.

