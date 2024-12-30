A New Year’s Day weather system will bring more precipitation and below average temperatures to Maine, according to the National Weather Service.

That means rain south of the mountains and snow in the mountains, said meteorologist Jon Palmer.

Monday’s cold front, which brought moderate rain to parts of the state, shows that the drought forecast is “moving in the right direction,” Palmer said. A majority of the state is experiencing a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Monday’s high of 50 degrees in Portland is 15 degrees higher than average, Palmer said from his post at the Portland International Jetport. But for December as a whole, Portland temperatures have averaged 28.7 degrees, which is nearly 2 degrees colder than normal.

Dec. 11 and 17 were the warmest days this month, reaching a high of 56 degrees. The coldest day, Dec. 23, saw a low of 5 degrees, Palmer said.

While Portland may not seem as chilly as usual, Palmer said people living in the mountains and further inland are feeling the colder temperatures.

Next week, the city will see highs in the mid-20s and lows dropping close to 10 degrees.

